Initial bids for MSU parking garage higher than expected

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dreams of better parking at Mississippi State has turned into a nightmare of high costs.

The university initially expected the 500 space parking garage to cost about $12 million.

Now, the price tag is estimated to be about $16 million.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said initial bids came in significantly higher, forcing the university to rebid the project, which is state law.

Salter cites increased material costs for the high bids.

Growing demand is behind the push to add the parking spaces.