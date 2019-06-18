Initiative seeks healthcare workers for innovative scholarship program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The nation’s leading school of public health is looking for people who want to make a difference in communities across the country.

Representatives from the “Bloomberg American Health Initiative” and Johns Hopkins University stopped by Tupelo’s Link Centre, to explain a unique scholarship program.

The Bloomberg Fellows program will provide a full-tuition scholarship for a Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins.

Candidates must be working in areas such as; addiction and overdose, obesity and food systems, and adolescent health.

“Thinking about how do you address these issues from a public health space and that’s what we’re hoping to do, by training individuals in these non traditional spaces, to think about the way they do their work in a different way using the tools of public health,” said Michelle Spencer, with the Bloomberg American Health Initiative.

The program will provide full tuition scholarships for 50 MPH students each year.

