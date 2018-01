LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A current Lowndes County inmate has one more charged tacked onto his rap sheet.

Yesterday, Columbus P-D received reports claiming, 25-year-old Taylor Grey Jackson intimidated and threatened a witness.

That witness is reportedly connected to his recent arrest for Felony Malicious Mischief.

Bond has since been denied, and Jackson remains in custody at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.