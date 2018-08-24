Inmate Who Dies Has Connections to a Columbus Shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A state inmate that died this past weekend is the father of a man that was shot and killed by a former Columbus police officer.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 58 year-old Ricky Martin started having trouble breathing at a Rankin County prison and later died at a hospital.
Autopsy results are pending.
Martin is the father of Ricky Ball.
Ball was shot by former Columbus officer Canyon Boykin in October 2015.
A manslaughter trial is pending.
Martin was serving 60 year sentence for selling cocaine in Lowndes County.