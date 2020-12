77-year-old Ronald Allen Estelle was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving life has died at an off-site hospital.

77-year-old Ronald Allen Estelle was pronounced dead at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Estelle was sentenced in February of 1987 for nonresidential burglary as a habitual offender in Harrison County.