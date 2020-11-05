Inmate dies in Parchman Prison on Wednesday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – An inmate serving 25 years for murder dies in state prison.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says 54-year-old Melvin Hare Sr. Died on October 23rd at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Hare was being housed at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

A jury convicted Hare of fatally stabbing a man in August of 2013 in Warren County.

He was sentenced in December of 2015 to 30 years with 25 to serve and 5 on probation.