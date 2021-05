CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (Miss.) – An inmate from the Chickasaw County Jail has escaped.

Chief Deputy Keith Roberson said the inmate, Marcques Clinton, escaped around 1 a.m. Thursday.

He was being held on charges of strong armed robbery, several burglaries, and was involved in three home invasions.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Chickasaw County Jail at 456-2339.