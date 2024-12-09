Inmate escapes from State Penitentiary in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A statewide manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped from the State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Gregory Trigg is serving 61 years in prison for 9 sentences, including armed robbery, kidnapping, vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, residential, burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

He has committed crimes in Madison, Rankin, and Scott Counties.

Trigg is 6 feet tall, bald, and weighs about 200 pounds.

He should be considered dangerous.

If you have seen him, or know where he may be, call your local law enforcement.

