Inmate found dead at CMCF in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – An inmate was found dead at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) early Wednesday morning in Rankin County.
According to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth, 36-year-old Omar Beard was taken from the jail to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His body was taken to the medical examiners office where an autopsy will be done.
Coroner Ruth says his death was around 1:00 a.m.
According to MDOC, Beard was serving time for manslaughter out of Lowndes County.
