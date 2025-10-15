Inmate found dead in his cell at Lafayette Co. Detention Center

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate has died at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Early this morning, on October 15, state inmate John Leath Halley Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell during routine checks.

Deputies notified 911 and began administering life-saving measures.

Baptist Ambulance Service and the Oxford Fire Department responded.

Halley was pronounced dead at the jail.

No foul play is suspected.

The cause of death will be determined by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is leading the investigation.

