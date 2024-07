Inmate in Winston County charged with having contraband

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate in the Winston Choctaw Correctional Facility found himself facing more charges.

Lamarcus Burnside was charged with two counts of possessing contraband in a correctional facility.

Sheriff Mike Perkins told WCBI that Burnside is a state inmate serving his time in Winston County.

The case surrounding his new charges will be presented to the next Winston County Grand Jury.

