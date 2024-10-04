Inmate receives graduation diploma in Chickasaw County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a special day for a group of inmates at the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility.

Nine MDOC inmates graduated from a twelve week program that teaches welding skills. The graduates will be able to find employment as a welder when they are released.

The program is part of a joint effort by MDOC and private organizations to help develop marketable skills for inmates so they can find jobs after they have served their sentences.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says it is important to prepare inmates for life after incarceration.

“We offer all kind of classes here, but most are coping skills, parenting skills, anger management, how to be a Dad and own up to your responsibility but this is actually our first workforce training and it is a great program,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers

