Inmate serving 40 years for two sex crimes dies in state prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate serving 40 years for two sex crimes dies at the state prison in Rankin County.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said 64-year-old Roger Lynn Holliman died at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Holliman had been in prison since March 2019, shortly after pleading guilty in February of 2019 for two counts of sexual battery in Greene County.

Holliman also pleaded guilty to statutory rape in September of that year in Wayne County.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.