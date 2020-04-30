Inmate serving time for conviction out of Pontotoc County dies

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate serving time for a conviction out of Pontotoc County died in a Jackson hospital Thursday morning.

Darrell King, 51, had been hospitalized at Merit Central Health for the past several days, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

His cause of death is pending autopsy results.

King was sentenced in December of 2019 for possession of methamphetamine in Pontotoc County.

King was serving time at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.