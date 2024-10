Inoperable traffic light may affect drive in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers may run into traffic in Tupelo.

The west side traffic light at Highway 45 and Barnes Crossing Road is inoperable after the controller was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Drivers should now treat that intersection as a four-way stop and stop signs will be placed there by the City of Tupelo’s Public Works Department.

Tupelo Water and Light workers will repair the controller on Monday, Oct. 21.

