Insurance agent discusses homeowners insurance in storm season

COLUMBUS, Miss. – It’s severe weather season, and with that comes the risk of storm damage.

Heath Fisackerly is an Alfa Insurance Agent in Columbus.

He said all homeowners insurance covers external storm damage.

However, the amount you have to pay out of pocket is what he said to look out for.

“Make sure that whatever your deductible is, it’s something that you can afford in the case of something going on or occurring due to a storm,” said Fisackerly.

Though flooding is a risk that comes with storms, it requires separate insurance.

“Flood insurance is a totally separate policy opposed to a basic home insurance policy. Flood, of course, is only going to cover if water is rising from the ground up,” said Fisackerly.

Stephanie Lee is the Executive Director for the Mississippi State Board of Contractors.

She said choosing the right contractor is important when handling property damage.

“Don’t rush into those repairs. Always compare two to three estimates. Make sure that you compare the services that they’re offering.”

Lee said to beware of fraudulent contractors trying to scam you.

She also shared some red flags to look out for.

“Asking for cash money up front, so they can get started on their job quicker, a lot of high-pressure sales tactics, trying to get you to rush into going ahead and making the decision,” said Lee.

Any residential repairs over $10,000 and any commercial repairs over $50,000, including roofing, are required to be done by a state licensed contractor.

Lee also suggested vetting your contractor and asking for references.

One way to vet your contractors is through the Mississippi State Board of Contractors website.

