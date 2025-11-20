Insurance agent explains next steps after deer hit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The does and bucks are out — and they’re not just in the woods.

“We’re getting calls every week because of someone hitting a deer unfortunately,” said Alfa Insurance Agent Heath Fisackerly.

Fisackerly explains the next steps if you hit a deer or one runs into your vehicle.

“The first step really is you have to see if your vehicle is drivable, if can you make it home. If you can’t, then you probably need to call a tow truck to get it taken to a body shop or get it taken home. One way or another, you need to get it off the side of the road,” said Fisackerly.

When it’s safe, Heath said to call your insurance company to file a claim.

When incidents involve a deer, the blame does not fall on you.

“If you have insurance, then that’s going to fall under a comprehensive claim, and comprehensive claims do include hitting animals, such as deer if they run into you,” said Fisackerly.

If a claim can be filed, the driver will only be responsible for paying the deductible.

“What we’re going to recommend to you is to go ahead and get an estimate, so that you have that ready for the adjustors. The adjustors are going to be the ones responsible for helping you through the claim process and taking care of any funds that your deductible does not meet,” said Fisackerly.

Adams Autobody and Paint said they’re expecting to see an increase of calls during deer season.

“You could see anything as small as like saying a fender dent that can be repaired or replaced and then be repainted; or things as extensive as whole front-end replacements, bumpers, headlights, suspension work, radiators, things like that,” said Adams’ front desk worker Hannah Crews.

Workers say everything depends on the extent of the damage — not the size of the deer.

Though Adams now offers mechanical work, sometimes deer hits just need paint and body work.

Just this week, they wrote an estimate for a deer hit.

“It was large F250, but it hit the front and all down the passenger side. But luckily it didn’t get into his suspension. So, it was just replacing the parts, repairing the doors, and replacing like door hinges and all of that,” said Samantha Adams, Adams Autobody and Paint owner.

Workers said the age and mileage of the vehicle can also play a part in the damage.

Prices can vary from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

However, Alfa Insurance says a claim can only be filed if the estimate is higher than your deductible.

Alfa said some cars have become totaled from deer hits, but most are damages that can be fixed.

