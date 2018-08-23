Insurance Commission Issues Alert For Unlicensed Agent

MDOI RELEASE Jackson, MS – Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney and the Mississippi Insurance Department are alerting consumers that there is an individual operating in the Lauderdale County area that does not have an agent’s license and has no authority to collect insurance premiums or write insurance policies.

Sylvia Lynn Dickinson of Bailey, MS has been acting as an insurance agent by collecting premiums and writing polices using the name Superior Insurance.

Dickinson voluntarily surrendered her producer license to the Mississippi Insurance Department in October of 2015 and has NO authority to collect insurance premiums, or to sell, solicit or negotiate insurance on behalf of any company.

The Mississippi Insurance Department working in conjunction with the Mississippi State Attorney General’s Office warns consumers that anyone who believes they have policies through Dickinson/Superior Insurance, should not pay premiums to her. Any policyholders who have been paying premiums to Dickinson/Superior Insurance or who have questions about their coverage may call the Mississippi Insurance Department’s Toll Free Consumer Hotline at 1-800-562-2957.