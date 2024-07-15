Intense heat to start the week, backing off by late week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first half of the week will be very hot, but the temps start to back off by Thursday with rain chances increasing by late week.

TODAY AND TOMORROW: Monday will see temperatures try to reach back into the upper 90s, but will likely fall just short and stay in the mid 90s. However, it will still feel like over 100 degrees in some parts of the area. Tuesday looks even warmer, with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. The heat index Tuesday could surpass 110 in some places in northeast Mississippi. Both nights temperatures will cool off to relatively comfortable mid to low 70s temps. Rain chances will be scattered to isolated, with the start of the week featuring a 30% chance of rain.

LATE WEEK: As temperatures start to dip back into the lower 90s and upper 80s to finish out the week, our rain chances will increase. Wednesday starts the increase in rain potential, but Thursday and Friday feature the peak rain chances for the week. Thursday is set at 60% and Friday at 50%. That, accompanied with high temps in the upper 80s should make for a nice change of pace from the heat for us heading into the weekend.