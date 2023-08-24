Intense late August heat continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Near triple digit temperatures will stick around through Saturday. Less hot air slowly works in Sunday into next week.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs right back near 100° in the afternoon. Heat index numbers will range from 105-115° for most spots as well, and an excessive heat warning is in place for the entire region.

FRIDAY: Highs stay in the upper 90s, but the latest models do indicate the chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the late afternoon. We don’t expect widespread coverage, but any rain is welcome to temporarily cool us down!

WEEKEND: Saturday sticks with blistering heat with highs at 101° and just a small chance for afternoon rain. Sunday does bring a slightly better chance of afternoon showers thanks to a weak front’s approach. Still, highs will be well into the 90s.

NEXT WEEK: There remains a bit of discrepancy on the potential arrival of some drier air. Part of the forecast will hinge on any potential tropical development in the Gulf – if a low pressure system is present in the eastern Gulf, chances of more pleasant air will be increased. If not, we may not be so lucky! Stay tuned…