LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Interim Lowndes County Prosecutor William Starks now has the role full-time.

Starks was the only person to qualify for a November special election.

Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors approved making him the county prosecutor because there would be no need for an election.

Starks will hold the seat until the end of 2023 and would have to run for election if he wanted to keep that job.

The seat became vacant after the death of former County Prosecutor Steve Wallace.