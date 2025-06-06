Interim Mayor of Weir Arrested on Felony Charge

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The interim mayor of Weir, who also serves as an alderman, is facing a felony charge in connection to a multi-county investigation.

Douglas Atkinson was arrested Tuesday on warrants out of both Choctaw and Webster Counties. He is charged with computer luring of a minor, a serious felony offense.

Atkinson bonded out of Choctaw County on a $100,000 bond, but remains in custody in Webster County.

Law enforcement sources confirm the investigation is still active. Officials are currently processing additional evidence, including internet history and hard drives. Authorities say more charges could be filed as forensic analysis continues.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WCBI for updates as we learn more.

