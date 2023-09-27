International Paper Foundation awards $63K to area schools, nonprofits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – International Paper’s Columbus Mill and Columbus Modified Fiber facilities awarded $63,000 in IP Foundation grants to 15 area educational and non-profit groups in 2023.

In addition to Foundation support, local leadership is committed to addressing critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work through volunteerism, product donations, and charitable giving.

“As part of the IP Family, we are honored to assist these schools and area non-profits in their efforts to make an impact on the lives of those throughout our communities,” said Kellum Hawk, Columbus Communications Manager. “Our heartfelt appreciation to each of these organizations and their volunteers – the missional work they do is vital to the success of our community.”

Since 2017, the Columbus Mill and Columbus Modified Fiber teams have dispersed over $500,000 in grant funding for programs that address education and literacy, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and other critical community needs.

