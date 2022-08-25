International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration forty years in the making.

The staff of International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County.

International’s Columbus Mill opened in 1982. It was originally operated by Weyerhaeuser and joined the International family in 2016.

The mill produces fluff, paper grade, and specialty products that are shipped to manufacturers around the world.

“This is a world class mill. We are a low cost producer, and that is our vision for the next forty years, to maintain that position in the pulp manufacturing business by constant improvement and improving the mill and making it more efficient,” said David Phillips, Mill Manager.

The Columbus Mill currently employees over 300 people.