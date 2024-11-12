International Press presents annual grant and lunch for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus industry is giving back to the community.

International Paper’s Columbus Mill and modified fiber facilities hosted its annual Grant Presentation and Luncheon.

18 non-profits or educational groups received funds.

In all, $57,000 was given to support those organizations.

The company said it works hard to support local leadership with issues facing the community.

“Well, I think it a lot of the work that they do goes on behind-the-scenes and they stay so busy doing the work and being the hands and the feet of the things that make our community stronger and more resilient. So, bring them all together and to share the work, and talk a little bit more about the programs, and outreach that they have going on is a good way for them to celebrate and then for us to celebrate that work as well,” said Kellum Hawk, Communications Manager of I.P. Columbus Mill.

International Paper also has volunteerism and product donation campaigns.

Since 2017, the Columbus mill has given $550,000 in grant funding.

