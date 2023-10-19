Intersection in front of Zachary’s in Columbus to be closed October 23-26

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have business at the Lowndes County Courthouse or on Lawyer’s Row in Columbus next week, you’ll want to map an alternate route.

The area around the intersection of Fifth Street North and Second Avenue North will be closed from Monday, October 23 through Thursday, October 26.

The intersection is at the western corner of the courthouse and Zachary’s.

Columbus Light and Water will be repairing the underground wiring that controls the pedestrian signals at the intersection to improve safety in that area.

Crews will be digging up the street to make those repairs.

There are also plans to restripe the pedestrian crossing when those repairs are done.

