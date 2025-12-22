Into the holidays with a warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few sprinkles to start the week. A warming trend is on the way to make this a Spring-like Christmas!

SUNDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a calm night. A few passing clouds will be present as temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start to the week. There will be a few extra clouds and an isolated chance for rain. Not everybody will experience the rain. There will be moments of gusty conditions throughout the day, as gusts could reach up to 20MPH. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s. Lows will stay mild for this time of the year, in the low to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Warming up! Afternoon highs will likely hit the upper 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions should stay dry. Lows will continue in the middle 50s.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS: Heading into the Christmas holiday, conditions are going to be great and not at all seasonal. Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the middle 70s. Plenty of sun, with passing clouds. Once Santa visits, these will be great conditions to enjoy the presents outdoors! Lows will stay nice too, in the middle to upper 60s.