Investigation: Alleged kidnapping leads to fatal shooting in Shannon

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead, and another is in jail after an alleged kidnapping led to a fatal shooting.

The case began when Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies answered a 911 call from NMMC Tuesday afternoon about a kidnapping involving a teenage girl.

“Yesterday afternoon around 3 it was reported by this child that she was taken, and kidnapped by a black male driving a small black vehicle,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Johnson said the girl’s parents initially reported the kidnapping to the Verona Police Department. They were also able to keep in contact with their daughter by cell phone, and another well-known app.

“They were also monitoring their child’s location on Life 360,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the parents were able to track their daughter and her alleged kidnapper to Washington Street in Shannon.

“Approximately around 3:10 yesterday, we received a call of shots fired on Washington Street in the city of Shannon,” said Johnson.

Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers and another officer responded and found 22-year-old Naquaris Williams with a fatal gunshot wound.

Rogers said Verona Police officers were also assisting in the case, and within minutes, the suspected shooter was in custody.

The chief said no weapon had been recovered, but the investigation was ongoing.

“As a matter of fact, we are out right now, checking some areas we are interested in, hoping to find a weapon,” said Rogers.

Rogers said he has asked MBI to come in and look at the case before any charges are filed against the shooter.

This is the first fatal shooting in Shannon this year.

