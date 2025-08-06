Investigation by drug test leads to two arrests in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation prompted by a drug test leads to Child Endangerment charges for two Lafayette County residents.

In mid-July, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Child Protection Services that three juveniles tested positive for methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation led deputies to arrest Kenneth Means and Angela Rogers, both of Waterford.

Means and Rogers are each charged with one count of Child Endangerment.

Bond has been set at $20,000 each.

