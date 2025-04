Investigation continues after a fatal motorcycle crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue to investigate a deadly motorcycle accident.

The crash happened on Tuscaloosa Road at about 11 am.

The other vehicle involved was a white car.

Coroner Greg Merchant is still attempting to contact family members and has not officially released a name.

Police have not released any information about the accident.

