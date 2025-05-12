Investigation continues after Dollar General robbery in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to investigate a store burglary.

The break-in happened over the weekend at Dollar General on South Frontage Road.

Deputies were alerted after the alarm went off.

When they arrived, items from the store we scattered in the parking lot.

The store had also been ransacked when they went inside.

It appears the burglar got in after breaking the front window.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

