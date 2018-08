COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The investigation continues into a Tuesday evening blaze in North Columbus.

A fire broke out at a vacant building just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews say the inside of the building suffered extensive damage.

The building is across the street from Stribling Equipment on Wilkins Wise Road.

The building was being used for storage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.