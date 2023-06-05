Investigation continues into fatal Tupelo plane crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a deadly Tupelo plane crash over the weekend continues.

The crash happened at the Tupelo Regional Airport on Saturday morning.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said it will be at least a week and a half before a positive, scientific identification is made of the victims.

St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo identified the people onboard the plane as Dr. Charles Montgomery and Patrick Fain.

Fain was a pilot.

The Piper PA31 went up in flames just inside the fence of the airport, off West Jackson Street Extended.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause.

