Investigation continues into Oktibbeha County shootings

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into an Oktibbeha County shooting continues today.
A man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant on Williams Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators combed the area looking for evidence.
Deputies have not found any reason to believe drugs were involved in the shooting but also have not determined a motive, as of yet.
They are interviewing witnesses and asking people to come forward with information.
You can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers with those tips.