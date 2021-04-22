Investigation continues into Oktibbeha County shootings

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into an Oktibbeha County shooting continues today.

A man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant on Williams Road on Wednesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Investigators combed the area looking for evidence.

Deputies have not found any reason to believe drugs were involved in the shooting but also have not determined a motive, as of yet.

They are interviewing witnesses and asking people to come forward with information.

You can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers with those tips.