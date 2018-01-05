Investigation Continues After Shooting Outside Leigh Mall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting behind Leigh Mall leaves one man in the hospital, and the Columbus Police Department searching for answers.

That shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the mall parking lot.

Police said an employee was taking out the trash and then heard gun fire.

Yellow crime tape wavered in the wind and evidence markers were lying on the ground as CPD investigated the scene.

“We responded to a call of shots fired at Leigh Mall,” said CPD Chief Fred Shelton. “We responded to the scene and found out from witnesses that there were two vehicles there that had exchanged gunfire.”

Shelton said several shell casings were found at the scene and the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.

“We are looking for a white Dodge Charger that was involved,” the chief said. “Possibly these two vehicles pulled up beside the other and started exchanging gunfire, that’s what we know right now.”

This vehicle sitting in the hospital parking lot is the car investigators said the victim drove himself in for medical help.

The car was involved in the shooting and was shot at multiple times.

“We also then received another call about a vehicle coming to Baptist Memorial Hospital, and that the vehicle had been shot up, and that there was a person in the vehicle that was coming to the ER to be treated for the gun shot wounds,” said Shelton.

Chief Shelton said the victim is in his late 20’s.

He was shot in his upper-body, and at last check, he’s in stable condition.

Now police are combing through the evidence to find answers.

“At this time we’ll continue to investigate and possibly find out who did the shooting,” said Chief Shelton.

Investigators are continuing to interview and go over witness statements.

If anyone has any information on this incident you’re urged to contact Crimestoppers or the Columbus Police Department