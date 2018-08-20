Investigation Leads to Moonshine Bust in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement bust one the largest moonshining operation they’ve investigated.

It was large in both size and smell, and there were multiple batches working when we got there.

There were gas and water lines dug up in rural Lowndes County, and after following where they led Alcohol & Beverage Control and Columbus-Lowndes Narcotics agents came upon what they’d been searching almost a week for, a moonshine still.

“It’s a great place to make whiskey,” said ABC Agent Jason Counts, describing the seclusion of the environment.

The still is tucked away in the middle of nowhere, and agent Counts says it took some time to find.

Stills are measured in barrels, and Counts says the average still ranges from five to 8 barrels.

With as big as this one is, he’s glad it’s been put out of business.

“He’s got approximately four 300 gallon containers, which would be over a 20 barrel still, which is the largest that I’ve gotten in my 15 year career,” Counts said.

We could smell it by the time we had entered the woods, but once we got to the still we could really start to smell what’s been cooking here in rural Lowndes County.

“We’re in a very rural area, so they probably felt safe that they wouldn’t get caught,” said Sheriff Mike Arledge.

The moonshine would’ve been bottled and sold across the area.

Given how it’s being made, someone looking for a quick fix could find themselves in the hospital.

“It’s made in unsanitary conditions, you know, so it’s dangerous,” Counts said. “And there’s a high probability you’ll get lead poisoning.”

“…and we could have fatalities on our hands,” Arledge added. “That’s the biggest thing about it is just the danger of getting a hold of some moonshine that’s bad for you.”

With the distiller taken away, all that was left was to drain the product and destroy the still with an ax.

The distiller has been identified as Lonnie Bernard Phinizee.

He was arrested and taken from the scene.

Charges are pending.