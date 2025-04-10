Investigation now underway after a fatal shooting in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Coroner and Verona Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Verona Police responded to a shooting on ABC Avenue Wednesday, April 8, at around 10:30 pm.

When they got there, they found 31-year-old Christopher Young dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said that despite some reports, this was not a drive-by shooting, and Young was the only victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Verona Police Department at (662) 566-2215 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

