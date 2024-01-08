Investigation shuts down portion of Highway 182

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An ongoing investigation with federal, state, and Oktibbeha County law enforcement shut down Highway 182.

The road was closed from Highway 45 to Camps Airport Road.

Deputies said the investigation was to remove “unwanted items.”

No bomb threat was called in.

WCBI was told this investigation was centering around a vehicle at a towing business.

Multiple agencies are involved, including the Mississippi State Police.

Our sources said the area will not be clear until a bomb squad has cleared the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details as they become available.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement on social media:

“The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with State and Federal partners are working to recover unwanted materials from a vehicle on Highway 182. As a result, Hwy 182 will be closed from Hwy 45 to Camps Airport Road until further notice. Despite social media posts to the contrary, there has been NO bomb threat. Deputies have been working diligently to notify nearby residences and businesses. We will update this post further as the situation evolves.”

That section of the highway has been reopened.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X