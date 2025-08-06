Investigation underway after a child was found shot in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured.

At around 10 pm on Monday, August 4, officers received a call about a shooting incident at a home on Brewer Street.

When they got there, they found an injured child.

The victim was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the incident.

They are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Booneville Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

