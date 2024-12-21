Investigation underway after a fatal shooting in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a shooting death that happened in Shannon this morning.

The incident occurred at the Busy Bee Convenience store on Romie Hill Avenue.

The victim is a 37-year-old Black male.

Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers says they received a call around 9:18 a.m. about a person slumped over in a vehicle.

Rogers says when they arrived on the scene, several gunshots were found on the vehicle.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says more info will be released.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

