Investigation underway after a homicide in Coffeeville

COFFEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide investigation is underway in Coffeeville.

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark said a man’s body was found on Tennessee Street on Monday, December 23.

Stark told WCBI 43-year-old Melvin Bobo will be sent off for an autopsy at the state crime lab.

He’s not releasing why Bobo’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

