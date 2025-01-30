Investigation underway after a reported shooting in Lee Co.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway in Lee County after a reported shooting.

Lee County Deputies responded to a home on Road 885 in Saltillo in the Fellowship community on January 29 around 9:00 p.m.

A male and a female victim had both sustained gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies were able to identify and detain a suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail without incident and for further investigation.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released at a future time.

