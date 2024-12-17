Investigation underway after a serious accident in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man died in an accident this morning December 17.

The crash happened on Highway 45, just North of Highway 373, at about 10 a.m.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 56-year-old William Black died at this scene.

Merchant told WCBI that the SUV Black was driving was Northbound when it ran off the highway.

It went down an embankment, flipped, and eventually struck a tree.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently investigating. Troopers are also working on the details for two additional deadly wrecks, one earlier today in Noxubee County. The other is being investigated in Calhoun County.

