Investigation underway after a shooting in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies continue to investigate a weekend shooting.

The gunfire happened in the Cedar Creek community.

A car was struck by a bullet, causing damage.

Investigators say a home was also shot up.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, please call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also anonymously report a tip using the P3 Tips app.

