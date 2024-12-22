Investigation underway after a structure fire in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a structure fire in Winona.

Montgomery County 911 received the call and responded to 914 Scotland Road around 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec 21.

Some callers said they heard an explosion.

Winona Fire arrived on the scene and saw a pole barn, camper, vehicle, utility trailer, and multiple propane tanks fully engulfed.

Winona Fire used 2,250 gallons of water to put the fire out, and they were on the scene for around 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Fire Chief Barrett Johnson says one man was taken to a local hospital

Along with 14 Winona Firemen – Winona Police Department, Delta Electric, Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, the county fire investigator, and Medstat Ambulance also responded.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.