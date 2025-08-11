Investigation underway after an inmate’s death in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a Lowndes County inmate is under investigation.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said 44-year-old Sammy Harris was walking up a flight of stairs on the way to his cell when he collapsed Sunday evening.

Detention Center staff started CPR and called EMS to the jail.

The inmate later died at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Harris appears to have suffered a catastrophic medical event.

There were no signs of injuries or trauma.

State law requires the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident, and an autopsy to be completed.

