Investigation underway after Bell Avenue shootings in Columbus

crime cop car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue to investigate two shootings at the same location.

The gunfire happened in the 1700 block of Bell Avenue.

CPD told WCBI that a home was struck by bullets multiple times this past weekend.

About five days prior a person was shot at the same home. They were later taken out of the area for treatment.

A department spokesman said detectives are still gathering evidence and no arrest has been made.

