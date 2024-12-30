Investigation underway after Bell Avenue shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue to investigate two shootings at the same location.
The gunfire happened in the 1700 block of Bell Avenue.
CPD told WCBI that a home was struck by bullets multiple times this past weekend.
About five days prior a person was shot at the same home. They were later taken out of the area for treatment.
A department spokesman said detectives are still gathering evidence and no arrest has been made.