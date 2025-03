Investigation underway after devastating house fire in Aberdeen

fire

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a devastating house fire in Aberdeen continues.

Firefighters were called to 118 North Long Street on Wednesday evening, March 12.

The fire department said the blaze started in the kitchen and flames quickly spread up the walls.

Aberdeen firefighters, along with volunteers from Cedar Creek, Prairie, and Hamilton helped put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

