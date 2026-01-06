Investigation underway after discovered animal abuse in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A criminal investigation is underway in Lee County after several animals were found to be in terrible living conditions.

On Monday, a resident in Plantersville contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Department after a group of dogs entered her property and attacked another dog.

Lee County Animal Control was notified, and an animal pickup order was issued by the Lee County Justice Court for a residence located near the attack.

When animal control officers arrived at the location, they noticed over 40 dogs living in unsanitary and unsuitable conditions.

Upon further investigation, at least 200 dogs and one horse were discovered on the property.

Because the environment was determined to be inadequate for proper animal welfare, Animal Control took possession of several dogs.

They are now working to remove the remaining animals to appropriate care facilities.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, and charges are possible.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.