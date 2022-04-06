Investigation underway after inmate died in Pickens Co. jail

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after an inmate dies inside the Pickens County jail.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 44-year-old Samual Byrd of Hamilton, Alabama died this past Sunday.

ALEA was asked to investigate Byrd’s death by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department.

Special agents with the agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are handling the case.

No other details were released to WCBI about Byrd’s death.

The findings will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.

This is the third inmate to die in the Pickens County jail in less than a year’s time.

An inmate died in August of last year and Glenn Foster, a former New Orleans Saints player, died this past December.